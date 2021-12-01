Cocaine worth R240m found on cruise ship in Durban harbour

The cocaine worth about R240 million was concealed under wooden floor boards on the ship which had sailed from South America to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have found 600 kilograms of cocaine on an MSC cruise ship in Durban harbour.

The narcotics were found last week already, but the Hawks only revealed the drug bust on Wednesday morning.

The cocaine worth about R240 million was concealed under wooden floorboards on the ship which had sailed from South America to South Africa.

No arrests have been made yet.