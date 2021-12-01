Cocaine worth R240m found in shipping container at Durban harbour

It's understood that upon searching the container, it was discovered that between the boards, there were large black sports bags, each with bricks of cocaine.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that the cocaine was found on an MSC cruise ship. This is incorrect. In fact, the cocaine was found in a shipping container. We apologise for the error.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have found 600 kilograms of cocaine in a shipping container at the Durban harbour.

The narcotics were found last week already, but the Hawks only revealed the drug bust on Wednesday morning.

"The team received information about the MSC vessel that was sailing from South America to South Africa transporting containers with wooden flooring boards concealing cocaine," police said in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

It's understood that upon searching the container, large black sports bags, each with bricks of cocaine were discovered. The drugs are worth an estimated street value of R240 million.

National head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, said: "I appreciate the efforts by the members of the DPCI in disrupting the supply of the drugs. With the cargo safely in good hands, we shall now be focusing on the perpetrators."

No arrests have been made yet.