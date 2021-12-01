Citizens have mixed views over possible mandatory vaccinations in SA

The president said on Sunday that government had set up a task team that would undertake broad consultations on making vaccinations mandatory for specific activities and locations.

CAPE TOWN - There have been mixed views over mandatory vaccinations in South Africa since President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation.

The country is seeing an increase in cases as well as the emergence of a new variant, Omicron, which was first detected in Botswana and subsequently identified by South African scientists.

The country has heard over and over again from government, politicians and the science community that vaccines are safe.

But despite ongoing calls, campaigns and innovative initiatives there's still a portion of the population who do not want the jab.

Their reasons differ, some on religious grounds, some believe it will change their DNA or that government is tracking them.

Eyewitness News spoke to a man who said that he contracted the virus in June but still doesn't want the jab.

He said that his family members were vaccinated but "that's their choice".

"I believe in the God that has created us, and we have a good immune system," he said.

When asked about mandatory vaccinations this is what he said: "If push comes to shove, I have to. I feel its control, they are controlling us at the present moment and if they get that right they can do many other things."

Some companies and universities have already made vaccinations mandatory.