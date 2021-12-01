Case against NW father who murdered daughter (2) transferred to High Court

Mokete Legodi allegedly visited his girlfriend's Jouberton home in May and took their daughter without the consent of the mother, who was in hospital at the time.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a North West man charged with the kidnapping and murder of his two-year-old daughter will be transferred to the High Court for trial in the new year.

The matter is being heard in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court.

Mokete Legodi allegedly visited his girlfriend's Jouberton home in May and took their daughter without the consent of the mother, who was in hospital at the time.

The toddler's body was eventually found at her father's home.

"The murder case against Mokete Legodi is set to be transferred to the High Court of South Africa North West division. The State prosecutor in this matter has completed drafting an indictment and is only awaiting the signature of the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West," the National Prosecuting Authority's Henry Mamothame said.