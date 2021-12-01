Ballito Rage fest cancelled after 36 positive COVID tests

Thousands of young people, many being matrics, attend this event yearly to celebrate the end of their high school careers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ballito Rage Festival has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The annual end-of-year parties kicked off on Tuesday despite President Cyril Ramaphosa suggesting that these events should be postponed in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Thousands of young people, many being matrics, attend this event yearly to celebrate the end of their high school careers.

Organisers had initially said they'd taken the necessary precautions.

But they now say they are acting on the data presented to them.

"This morning after further exhaustive review, consultations and guidance from the local provincial Department of health and other key stakeholders, the decision was collectively made to cancel the event going forward based on the data we now have available. We stand by our decision, it is our responsibility to act based on facts, collaboration and tools available to us," Rage festival spokesperson, Darren Sandras said.