UWC adopts mandatory COVID vaccine policy with some exemptions

The interim policy - which makes provision for certain exemptions on a case-by-case basis - will be reviewed at the end of the first semester next year.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape on Tuesday said its decision to adopt a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for the 2022 academic year followed a lengthy consultative process and robust engagement.

The institution said a general soft mandate would apply that would require all staff and students to be vaccinated in order to enter campus or attend university events. Students who are not vaccinated will be permitted to register for their relevant degree or module but may not enter campus or attend events.

This mandate does not apply to students and staff in faculties or programmes including the Faculty of Dentistry, and programmes such as Nursing and Pharmacy, among others.

The hard mandate applies in these cases that will require students to be vaccinated in order to register at UWC.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “We took a little while longer than the other universities to come up with policies because we had extensive consultation with all our stakeholders, and we wanted to make this as inclusive as possible. So, those who are not vaccinated are not left on the outskirts.”

Abarder said students, staff, service providers and visitors may apply for an exemption from the policy based on verifiable medical, constitutional or religious grounds.

Flexible online learning and teaching will continue in most faculties for 2022.