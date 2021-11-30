They are unscientific & discriminatory: Ramaphosa on travel bans

Angola, Mauritius and the Seychelles, Gabon and Rwanda have joined Europe and other regions halting flights from South Africa and its neighbours.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated frustrations felt across Southern Africa and other countries affected by travel bans, saying they amounted to discrimination.

Ramaphosa - who is en route to four West African countries for an official visit - told reporters on Tuesday morning on a plane that South Africa was being made a scapegoat for discovering the Omicron variant.

He said our scientists should be applauded for their capabilities of alerting the world about COVID-19 variants.

"We are also insisting that these bans must be removed; they must be lifted because you do not try and contain a virus through posing bans unscientifically and indiscriminately."