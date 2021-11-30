The stars are aligned for these Westonaria chefs

Professional chefs Masego Molebatsi and Zethu Ditlhake believe that the chemistry they exude in the kitchen is what brings customers flocking to their new food joint in Westonaria, Gauteng.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

From being business partners to sharing the same star sign, Gemini Chefs believes that two heads are better than one when it comes to running an enterprise. And professional chefs Masego Molebatsi and Zethu Ditlhake also believe that the chemistry they exude in the kitchen is what brings customers flocking to their new food joint in Westonaria, Gauteng.

Speaking to Vutivi News, the pair recounted the story of how their paths converged, ultimately leading to them becoming business partners and friends. Molebatsi said that they worked together in the past, where they discovered how well they worked together. “We used to work together in Northcliff where we were in charge of a department in 2016. Our friendship formed there and on the first day we clicked and got along very well.”

Molebatsi said that she has loved making food since secondary school. “I studied hospitality in high school, and I took it further eventually working my way to becoming a professional chef,” she said. Ditlhake, on the other hand, never expected to make food. “I didn’t even think that I would be a chef, but when I worked in the hospitality sector while in high school, I decided to be a chef because I fell in love with it,” she said.

