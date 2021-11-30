SMMEs do not need handouts from govt - Ibasa

Ibasa new chairman, Terence Knott-Craig, said SMMEs need an ecosystem that can develop their skills, help them be more competitive and provide the knowledge they need for them to contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa’s (Ibasa) new chairman, Terence Knott-Craig, firmly believes that SMMEs do not need handouts from the government. Instead, they need an ecosystem that can develop their skills, help them be more competitive and provide the knowledge they need for them to contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vutivi News, Knott-Craig shared some of his views on what he believed was needed to save the economy. He said that the government was not obliged to give SMMEs anything, except to ensure that it created an environment for SMMEs to do business.

“We need to change the way that government dictates to small businesses and how they work and create an ecosystem and an environment that is encouraging for small businesses,” he said. “The question is how we build resilience so that SMMEs can be prepared to be risk-ready and better prepared for the next crisis, whether it is Eskom completely failing, or a taxi strike or even a flood.”

Knott-Craig also criticised government grants to small businesses, saying that instead what was needed was a focus on skills development. “There is no use in giving a small business money because they are in financial distress if they’re only given enough money to cover the financial distress alone,” he pointed out.

