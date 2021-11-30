Sitole explains why Cele never received intelligence report into July unrest

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is back in the witness seat testifying at the inquiry looking into to the riots.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has been questioned about an intelligence report about the July unrest, which Police Minister Bheki Cele said he never received.

Sithole said there was an early warning report received but there was no need to send it to the minister at the time, saying it was a just a normal routine intelligence report.

"There is no specific intelligence report, except in the intelligent report if there is something contained that requires me to bring that particular aspect to the attention of the minister".