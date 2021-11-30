SA unemployment rate increases to 34.9% in Q3

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey found that the number of employed persons decreased by 660,000 in the third quarter of 2021 to 14.3 million, while the number of unemployed persons decreased by 183,000 to 7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's official unemployment rate increased to 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021, according to data from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

This figure increased by 0.5 of a percentage point from the second quarter figure of 34.4%.

