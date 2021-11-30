Reports of Cabinet decision on e-tolls misleading, inaccurate - Transport Dept

While discussing the state of South Africa’s transport system on Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that an announcement would be made by his counterpart in the finance ministry during February’s budget speech.

CAPE TOWN - The Transport Ministry said that media reports that Cabinet had made a final decision on the e-tolls saga were misleading and inaccurate.

While discussing the state of South Africa’s transport system on Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that an announcement would be made by his counterpart in the finance ministry during February’s budget speech.

The Transport Department's Lawrence Venkile: "Minister Mbalula had indicated that there are a number of factors to consider in the process of finalising the e-tolls matter. It is not simply a matter of scrapping or not scrapping despite the overwhelming demand to scrap. The minister stated that the final determination is about how to best deal with the debt of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project while maintaining the affected roads in pristine condition."