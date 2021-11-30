R430m fraud case against Gumede & 21 others ready for trial, State confirms

They appeared before the Durban High Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

DURBAN - The State has confirmed that it is ready to proceed with trial in the matter of Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused.



They collectively face 2,793 charges linked to the Durban solid waste management tender worth over R430 million.

The State said it was ready to prosecute Gumede and her co-accused.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “The matter of the State versus Gumede and others returned to the Durban High Court today. The State confirmed its readiness for trial.”

However, some of the co-accused’s legal representatives in the matter have indicated in court that they will be making additional requests for further particulars.

The State granted permission in this regard, saying it would respond to the request in March next year.



Trial has been set for 18 July next year at the Durban Magistrate Court as the High Court will be undergoing renovations.