Police call for information after 7 suspected illegal miners killed in Germiston

The bodies were found in different parts of the Makause informal settlement in Germiston.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still trying to find who is responsible for the killing of seven people in the Makause informal settlement in Germiston.

The bodies were found in different parts of the settlement.

No weapons were found but residents said that they may have been illegal miners.

The area has seen conflict between so-called zama zama's.

The police's Kay Makhubela: "The police have opened a case of murder which we are investigating. We are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to call the nearest police station or CrimeStop number."