NUM accuses Implats bosses of choosing profits over lives after NW mine deaths

Three bodies were recovered at the Rustenburg mine a during search and rescue operation on Monday night. Two other miners were rescued.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has accused Impala Platinum mine bosses of prioritising profits over lives.

Two other miners were rescued.

The NUM's Justice Mabasa said that they were planning a march.

In a separate incident, another miner died at a different shaft also at an Implats mine on Saturday.