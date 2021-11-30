Maluleke: July unrest discouraged some unemployed citizens from seeking jobs

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke said these were findings from interviews conducted among a group of 443,000 that was not economically active for reasons other than discouragement.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistician General Risenga Maluleke on Tuesday said some unemployed South Africans did not search for jobs in the third quarter because of the effects of the July unrest.

They fall under the expanded definition of unemployment, which has risen to 46.6% in the third quarter of this year.

Maluleke said this was linked to the 309,000 jobs lost in the trade industry.

“We are saying the number of people employed sitting at 14.9% in the second quarter decreased by 660,000. About half of those were in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng accounts for 200,000 and KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 123,000.”