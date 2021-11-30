Limited British Airways flights to operate between CT, JHB and London

The airline on Tuesday said there would be one flight a day from both Cape Town and Johannesburg to London between 1 to 6 December.

CAPE TOWN - While South Africa remains on the United Kingdom’s travel red list, British Airways has repeated that it will be in operation with limited flights.

There was one flight from London to the two cities on Monday and it will be the same from Wednesday onwards.

Travel restrictions have been put in place on travellers arriving in the UK from South Africa.

The UK High Commissioner in South Africa Antony Phillipson said: “Only those who are UK nationals or have right of residence in the UK will be allowed to travel and will need to undertake 10 days of quarantine at a government-approved hotel.”