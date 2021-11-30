Kidnapped religious leader rescued in Katlehong

Tahseen Kardame was abducted outside his father’s hardware store in Benoni earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that a kidnapped religious leader has been rescued in Katlehong.

Tahseen Kardame was abducted outside his father’s hardware store in Benoni earlier this month.

CCTV footage of the kidnapping was widely shared on social media.

Five suspects - including a municipal traffic department employee in Ekurhuleni - have now been arrested and will appear at the Benoni Magistrates Court this week.



Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “Suspects are between the ages of 29 and 72 years, of which one is a well-known cash-in-transit robber who is currently out on bail. The team recovered a total of at least 15 cell phones, a total of 3 firearms including a semi-automatic rifle, shot gun and pistol as well as ammunition.”