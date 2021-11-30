July riots were planned at a very high political level, SAHRC told

S’bu Zikode from Abahlali baseMjondolo testified at the SAHRC's hearing into the July riots on Monday as a leader representing a large number of poverty-stricken communities.

DURBAN - The leader of a shack dwellers movement said that the July unrest was planned at a higher political level.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which is looking into the unrest, wanted to get his perspective about what happened.

Zikode sat comfortably in the hot seat at the inquiry on Monday, giving his perspective of the July unrest.



He said that there were already warning signs after former President Jacob Zuma was sent to jail.

Zikode said that the unrest had evidence of political elements.

"We also agree with the view that these riots were planned at a very high political level," Zikode said.

He also told the commissioners that he came across police who appeared too calm at the time.

"At least those that I met were not really concerned about what was happening. It looks like there was an instruction from someone to stay unbiased to keep your job," he said.

Although Zikode did not prove that the unrest was planned, he strongly believed that someone or some people were behind it.