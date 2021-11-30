‘It’s pathetic’: Angry motorists react to petrol price increase

Petrol will go up by 81 cents a litre and diesel by between 72.5 cents and 74.5 cents respectively.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists have just a few more hours on Tuesday until the petrol price increases to over R20 a litre for the first time.

Motorists are fuming after a number of increases.

This is the second major hike in two months and follows other increases this year.

“It’s pathetic; this government does not care,” one motorist said. While another added that: “We have to make plans or else we won’t be able to visit our families.”

Many said they hoped prices would decrease soon because some have no choice but to use their vehicles because of a failing transport system.