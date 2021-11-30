Health DG Buthelezi back at work after suspension related to Digital Vibes

Health Department's Director-General Sandile Buthelezi was placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated by the Special Investigating Unit's report into the Digital Vibes matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's Director-General Sandile Buthelezi has returned to work after he was cleared of charges relating to the Digital Vibes tender.

He was cleared of all the charges against him after going undergoing a disciplinary hearing, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.