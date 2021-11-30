Go

Fedusa backs govt plan to consider making COVID vaccines mandatory

Fedua said that organised labour, along with government and employers, needed to look into the complexities of such a move and investigate the feasibility of restricting unvaccinated individuals from shared spaces and public facilities.

An Education Department employee gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rabasotho community hall in Tembisa on 23 June 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
An Education Department employee gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rabasotho community hall in Tembisa on 23 June 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Labour federation Fedusa is backing government's plan to investigate making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

It said that organised labour, along with government and employers, needed to look into the complexities of such a move and investigate the feasibility of restricting unvaccinated individuals from shared spaces and public facilities.

The federation said that there needed to be a balance between public health concerns, constitutional provisions, cultural and religious beliefs and the imperatives of economic recovery and reconstruction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a task team to look into a coronavirus vaccination mandate.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA