DA still hasn’t announced Gauteng MMCs as talks with ActionSA stall

JOHANNESBURG - More than a week after being elected to power, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is yet to announce members of its mayoral committees in Gauteng metros as talks with ActionSA stall.



ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba whose mayoral ambitions were crushed has confirmed the two parties met on Monday to discuss MMCs in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

But he’s accused the da of not taking his party seriously.



Mashaba has told Eyewitness News the proposal advanced by the DA in an insult.

While ActionSA has made a conscious decision to vote in favour of and to work with the DA the party’s leader Mashaba continues to claim his party is not being taken seriously.

Mashaba’s outfit and the Economic Freedom Fighters supported the DA’s mayoral candidates putting it in power in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane.

He’s now complained about the team led by Gauteng leader Solly Msimang which met with ActionSA on Monday.

“It’s like two kids talking and you can see there is no serious proposal and it is an insult to ActionSA.”

Insiders claim the DA has offered ActionSA more than two mayoral committee member posts across the metros.

Its own leaders who attended the meeting are also understood to have complained that ActionSA representatives offered no alternatives or preferences on the way forward.

As Mashaba awaits more clarity before officially responding to the DA the party has refused to comment on the talks, telling Eyewitness News ActionSA did not object to anything put on the table and that it was waiting on it to make a decision.