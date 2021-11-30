CT tourism industry ready to attract domestic travellers with strong initiatives

Last week, a new variant of COVID-19 was identified and since then a number of countries have stopped travel to and from South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The tourism industry in Cape Town said that while it was disappointed that travel bans had been imposed on South Africa, it would continue its readiness to attract tourists through strong initiatives in the domestic markets.

The tourism industry is one of the sectors hit hard during the pandemic and has been affected yet again.

Cape Town Tourism has been hard at work over the past months trying to revive the sector.

CEO Enver Duminy said that the rate of recovery for the domestic market had been between 60% to 70% compared to previous years.

A new domestic survey done by the body before the new variant was detected, showed that the majority of South Africans had a strong appetite for vacationing these coming holidays.

Sixty-seven percent of the 1,728 respondents said that they intended to travel over the December festive season.

Duminy said that much as international travel was a shock, there was still hope in the domestic market.

"We are disappointed that international travel has been stopped but our key focus has always been on domestic and will continue to be on domestic," Duminy said.

A previous lockdown level 3 impact report by Cape Town Tourism published a year ago showed that the last festive season lockdown restrictions resulted in a minimum of R2 billion in financial losses for its members.