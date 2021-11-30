Corruption accused Zandile Gumede, 21 co-accused expected back in court today

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused are facing fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to the Durban solid waste management tender worth over R430 million.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused are expected back in the Durban High Court for pre-trial proceedings on Tuesday.

Gumede and her co-accused are facing fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to the Durban solid waste management tender worth over R430 million.

During their previous appearance in June, the State added a racketeering charge against Gumede and her 21 co-accused.

This brings the number of charges they’re facing to 2,793.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for a request and response for further particulars by the parties.

The court has also set down 18 July 2022 as a possible trial date.