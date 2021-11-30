Consumers urged to be vigilant of scammers during festive season

Sabric's Louise Van Der Merwe said email scams remain one of the most common holiday scams.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) is urging consumers to be vigilant for scammers this festive season, saying that this time of year usually sees a marked spike in cyber crimes like phishing, card fraud and online holidays scams.

Sabric's Louise van der Merwe said that email scams remained one of the most common.

"Clicking on links in unsolicited e-mails could also introduce malware into organisations who are already defending against sophisticated cybercriminals looking to exploit their systems for financial gain. People should never click on malicious links or on attachments in e-mails from unknown sources," Van der Merwe said.