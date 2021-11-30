City of Joburg formulating response plan to address Omicron variant

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is meeting with experts to understand the Omicron variant and how the city has responded to it.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg on Tuesday said that it was formulating a response plan to address safety concerns as the Omicron variant spreads.

There are almost 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in the city with 1.5 million residents fully vaccinated.

Johannesburg has 84 designated facilities for screening and testing and has now deployed tracing teams to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane on Tuesday met with technical experts to understand the Omicron variant.

In addition to the designated facilities in the city, a further 27 non-medical sites and 11 medical sites are being used for vaccination roll out while an education and awareness campaign is under way.

The city is also prioritising the homeless during the pandemic by providing hygienic shelters.

Johannesburg metro police are also being deployed for security provision and ensuring social distancing in public places.

Over 1,000 additional offers have also been stationed to ensure safety during the festive season.

Residents are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement by sanitising and wearing masks.

