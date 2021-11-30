Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital CEO worried about bed capacity as 4th wave looms

The Gauteng Health Department said it has almost 5000 beds available for COVID-19 admissions, and it is applying a risk adjusted demand informed strategy.

JOHANNESBURG - While beds are likely to become a necessity due to the Omicron variant, the CEO of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said that she was concerned about capacity.

Professor Salim Abdul Karim said that he expected 10,000 daily cases from the end of the week.

He said that the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant would result in more cases being reported rapidly and that would cause pressure on hospitals.

ALSO READ:

• 'Regrettable & unfortunate': SA hits out as COVID travel bans gain pace

• Symptoms linked to Omicron variant extremely mild, says Dr Coetzee

• Karim: SA expected and prepared for new COVID variant

• Prof Karim reacts to SA travel bans, says wrong steps being followed

The Gauteng Health Department said that it had almost 5,000 beds available for COVID-19 admissions, and it was applying a risk-adjusted demand-informed strategy.

But CEO of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia said that with the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital not being operational, things were likely to get difficult for Bara.

"We used to also utilise the surgical beds, especially during the first wave. When alcohol was banned we had capacity in the surgical wards but now that capacity is limited because we are also dealing with patients who could have gone to Charlotte but are coming to us," Dr Lesia said.

She said that other factors were also at play.

"Trauma cases always go up during this time of the year and when alcohol was banned we had capacity even in the surgical wards but this time around we are really concerned," Lesia said.

Dr Lesia said that the only way to alleviate pressure on the hospitals was for people to get vaccinated.

WATCH: Prof Karim on Omicron variant: Closing borders has almost no benefit