Case against alleged CT cop killers postponed

The sergeant was shot and killed on Friday after responding to a robbery in Killarney Gardens.

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men implicated in the murder of a Cape Town police officer has been postponed to Monday for a bail application.

A second police officer was wounded.

A third suspect who was wounded in the shootout was still in hospital and may appear alongside his co-accused next week if he's been discharged.

A fourth person has been released as detectives couldn't find enough evidence against him.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, officers are searching for a suspect in connection with the death of a police officer in Gugulethu in August.

It's alleged that Luzuko Yalezo shot and killed Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela.

Detectives also believe that he recently murdered a witness in this matter.

The man's on the run, apparently in Gugulethu and Nyanga.