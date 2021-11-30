Case against alleged CT cop killers postponed
The sergeant was shot and killed on Friday after responding to a robbery in Killarney Gardens.
CAPE TOWN - The case against two men implicated in the murder of a Cape Town police officer has been postponed to Monday for a bail application.
A second police officer was wounded.
A third suspect who was wounded in the shootout was still in hospital and may appear alongside his co-accused next week if he's been discharged.
A fourth person has been released as detectives couldn't find enough evidence against him.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, officers are searching for a suspect in connection with the death of a police officer in Gugulethu in August.
It's alleged that Luzuko Yalezo shot and killed Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela.
Detectives also believe that he recently murdered a witness in this matter.
The man's on the run, apparently in Gugulethu and Nyanga.
#sapsHAWKS WC Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation search for Luzuko Eric Yalezo (36) for the murder of Sgt Mbucela in 08/2021. Anyone with info to contact the Sgt Hlatshaneni on 0824796265 or #CrimeStop on 0860010111 or by using #MySAPSapp. SWhttps://t.co/wvJo3lvmJZ pic.twitter.com/Zh4sRHbD21SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 29, 2021