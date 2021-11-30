Bedfordview’s electricity to be restored in the next 4-5 days: Eskom

The Bedfordview substation in the City of Ekurhuleni supplies electricity to residents in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said power in Bedfordview would be restored in the next four to five days while technicians worked on restoring lines damaged by suspected cable thieves.

Eskom on Tuesday said police were investigating the attempted cable theft that had inconvenienced many customers.

The utility has apologised to the inconvenience.

Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said: “We have been working around the clock to locate where the cable theft occurred, assessing the extent of the damage caused and preparing for repairs. Due to the damage caused by the cable theft, it is estimated that power supply could be restored from between four to five working days.”