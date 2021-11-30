Aspenovax: Aspen SA to produce its own vaccine

Aspen South Africa said Janssen Pharmaceuticals confirmed a non-binding term sheet with the company to sell J&J COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand.

JOHANNESBURG - Africa looks set to see a new brand of COVID-19 vaccine, utilising the Johnson & Johnson jab.

On Tuesday, Aspen SA said the new deal would form the basis for negotiations of a definitive agreement on the manufacturing and sale of an Aspen-branded vaccine throughout Africa.

The new vaccine will be called Aspenovax.

It said this was subject to the signing of the definitive agreement lasting until 31 December 2026.

The non-binding term sheet contemplates a good faith undertaking between the parties to discuss the expansion of the agreement.

This is good news for Africa, which has seen a slower rollout compared to western countries.