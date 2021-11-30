Ambulance crew attacked while responding to call in Macassar

Attackers stoned the vehicle, shattering its windows. The paramedics managed to escape and reached the Macassar Police Station unharmed.

CAPE TOWN - An ambulance crew has been attacked while responding to a call-out in Macassar.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"At the time of the incident, there was a male patient in the ambulance who was unharmed as well. Anyone with information should report it to the nearest SAPS station. To date, there have been 71 assaults on EMS officials during 2021," said Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna February.