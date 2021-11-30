Alutha Pasile found guilty of murdering Nosicelo Mtebeni

In his guilty plea explanation, Pasile said that he suspected that Mtebeni had cheated on him and after confronting her, he stabbed the young woman.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend.

Alutha Pasile had pleaded guilty to killing Nosicelo Mtebeni earlier this year as well as to defeating the ends of justice.

His trial started in the East London High Court on Monday.

Harrowing details about Mtebeni's murder emerged on Monday as the trial got under way.

In his guilty plea explanation, Pasile said that he suspected that Mtebeni had cheated on him and after confronting her, he stabbed the young woman.

He then researched how to dispose of a body.

Pasile said that he bought tik and smoked it as he struggled to sleep and because he needed courage to carry out his plan.

A video clip played in court showed Pasile, dressed in a black pants and bright yellow hoodie, appearing calm at an East London hardware store on 18 August where he purchased a handsaw, a paintbrush, bleach and latex gloves.