2,273 new COVID cases, 25 fatalities recorded in SA
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded another 2,273 new COVID-19 cases a day after the president announced that the country would remain on alert level one of the lockdown.
Twenty-five more COVID-19 related deaths were also captured in the latest update from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The country's death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 89,822.
Over 25 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country and government wants millions more people to get vaccinated after the detection of the new Omicron variant, which is already circulating in the country.
Many other nations have banned travellers from South Africa and its neighbouring countries in response.
