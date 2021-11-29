WC social development dept aims to expand matrics programme in crime hotspots

Pupils from three schools near Hanover Park have spent the past few weeks preparing for their matric exams at the Chrysalis Academy.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Department of Social Development officials are about to wrap up a study programme that has been keeping dozens of matrics safe in a gang-ravaged area.

Department MEC Albert Fritz on Monday said the initiative was aimed at creating a safe space for matriculants, while also providing psycho-social support.

As matriculants finish their last week of exams, department spokesperson Wade Seale said the programme was something they were hoping to expand to more learners in high-crime areas.

Seale added that the success of these 60 pupils would be used to engage with other departments and promote the programme.

“The programme was established to ensure that pupils who were unable to write or complete their exams due to high criminal activities in their communities are considered for the programme. We would like to offer this programme to all pupils in crime hotspot areas.”