WC ready for fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, say health officials

Health Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, said that they had drawn on the lessons learnt from the first three waves.

CAPE TOWN - Health officials in the Western Cape said they had already begun preparations for a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

That's in light of the newly identified Omicron variant.

Health Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever, said that they had drawn on the lessons learnt from the first three waves.

"We have not scaled down on any of our resources, we have moved our resources to where it is required, like with our pop-up sites, like with our field hospitals. The Mitchells Plain Hospital currently has no patients, so we are utilising that space," Van der Heever said.

On the vaccination front, over 4 million doses and counting have been administered in the Cape.