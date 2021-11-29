Schuster's 'Mr Bones 3' trailer is out: Does it have a place in this era?

The film stars the ageing Leon Schuster and his right-hand man who has been by his side for decades, Alfred Ntombela, as well as Tumi Morake, Jerry Mofokeng and Jay Anstey.

JOHANNESBURG - When slapstick and prank comedian Leon Schuster released Mr Bones in 2001, the film was an instant record-breaking success across South Africa, entertaining viewers of all ages and races.

But, will the same antics and style of comedy (which some have called out as being offensive for the use of black accents appropriation) appeal to old audiences who grew up with his work and a whole new generation who may not be familiar with it?

Time and numbers will tell.

Ster Kinekor released the trailer to the official Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones.

The film stars the ageing Schuster and his right-hand man who has been by his side for decades, Alfred Ntombela, as well as Tumi Morake, Jerry Mofokeng and Jay Anstey.

Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, hits cinemas on 15 April 2022

Watch the trailer below and decide for yourself: