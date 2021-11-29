‘The ground was fertile,’ SAHRC told July unrest was due to angry residents

S'bu Zikode testified at the inquiry probing the July unrest in his capacity as a leader representing underprivileged communities on Monday.

DURBAN - Leader of Abahlali baseMjondolo S’bu Zikode has described the incidents of the July unrest as an expression of angry communities.

The inquiry is currently sitting in Umhlanga, north of Durban, looking into the unprecedented events that took place back in July.

Zikode told the commission that people had been wanting to express their dismay with various issues in the country and took advantage of the situation at the time.

“Such anger was waiting for one to spark a light and the ground was fertile enough.”