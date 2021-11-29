The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, South Africa will remain on level one lockdown but President Cyril Ramaphosa says more South Africans need to get vaccinated to avoid tighter restrictions. He addressed the nation on Sunday night to try and allay fears over the new Omicron variant, which has led to travel bans for South Africa.

Unvaccinated South Africans should be barred from visiting establishments like restaurants and bars. And those who are refusing to get their shots should also be banned from using public transport. That's the view of Business for South Africa. Following the emergence of the new coronavirus variant and a pending fourth wave, the business alliance group is calling on government to restrict access to some public indoor areas.

Residents of the Lawley station informal settlement have had to contend with brutal crimes in the area as their local police station has been without electricity for almost three years. Community members have told Eyewitness News they believe a cable theft incident in 2019 led to the power outage. However, police have not confirmed this and have been unavailable for comment.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has commended South Africa and India for proposing initiatives to the World Trade Organisation and United Nations to consider wavering aspects of intellectual property rights around the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. This call, says Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, will enable drug makers in poor countries to produce effective vaccines and purchase them at reasonable prices. She spoke at the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly plenary in Spain over the weekend.

SANParks says it’s dealing with multiple reservation cancelations of international visitors following the announcement of the new Omicron variant. Omicron is believed to be behind the latest spike in infections, especially in Gauteng. A number of other countries have also detected the variant. SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla says their parks are safe and will remain open.

GunFreeSA has added its voice to calls for stricter gun controls. Anti-gun lobbyists have been given another chance to weigh in on a proposed bill that would see personal gun ownership come to an end. Parliament's policing portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act last week allowing for more time for discussions.

The EFF has called on artists in South Africa to intensify the fight for a free and democratic society in eSwatini. The party has welcomed the act of solidarity by South African artists to boycott the annual Cultural and Food Festival this weekend. The annual event pays homage to the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and cuisine.

Five mineworkers are missing following a mudslide at a platinum mine in the North West province. Impala Platinum says seven employees were working in a shaft at the Rustenburg mine in Rustenburg over the weekend. There was a rush of mud, which has strapped five of the miners. The other two managed to escape with minor injuries. Search and rescue teams are still searching for the missing workers.

Two men suspected of killing a Cape Town police officer have been arrested. The sergeant was shot and killed on Friday after responding to a robbery in Killarney Gardens. Another officer was wounded along with two robbers in the ensuing shoot out.

Gauteng police have welcomed the Krugersdorp Regional Court's decision to sentence a woman to life imprisonment for rape. The 55-year-old was sentenced for raping a 21-year-old mentally ill man at his home.

She was hired as his caregiver and sexually assaulted him while his parents weren't home.

In news abroad, G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic.

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday accused Western countries of "Afrophobia" for shutting their borders to his and other neighbouring nations after South Africa flagged a new coronavirus variant last week.

VIDEOS

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on SA's response to COVID-19 - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation at 20h00 on Sunday, 28 November 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Policing in the dark - A police community service centre in Lawley has been in the dark for over two years after electricity cables were stolen. This renders the centre almost useless to the surrounding community.