Symptoms linked to Omicron variant extremely mild, says Dr Coetzee

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 symptoms linked to the new Omicron variant have been described as extremely mild.

The variant is responsible for most of the infections in Gauteng so far, but experts believe it may have spread further.

Dr Angelique Coetzee is the South African doctor who first spotted the new COVID variant.

She said symptoms with this variant differed between adults and children: “So there are two different types of symptoms with children; children under the age of 13 will have a sore throat, a bit of headache, high temperature and not feeling well.”

Adults may show symptoms of extreme tiredness, scratchy throat and no major drop in oxygen saturation levels.

