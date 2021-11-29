Suspect pleads guilty to murdering Fort Hare University student Nosicelo Mtebeni

The 23-year-old fourth-year law student was found dead in August.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape man accused of killing Fort Hare University student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Alutha Pasile has also pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice.

Her boyfriend was arrested just hours after two bags containing parts of her body were found at a dumping site.