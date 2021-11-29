SANParks bracing for booking cancellations in wake of Omicron emergence

Omicron is believed to be behind the latest spike in coronavirus infections, especially in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks said that it was dealing with multiple reservation cancellations of international visitors following the announcement of the new Omicron variant.

A number of other countries have also detected the variant.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said that their parks are safe and will remain open.

"Pronouncements by several governments to impose travel restrictions in and out of South Africa in response to the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, South African National Parks is bracing itself for multiple booking amendments from residents of various countries across the world."