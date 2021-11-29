SA to reform labour laws to stamp out GBV in workplaces

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said they will now be bound by international best-practice on how to tackle the scourage of GBV in the workplace.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is set to reform the current labour laws in order to stamp out discrimination and violence against women in the workspace.

Earlier on Monday, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi officially announced his department would be implementing the International Labour Organisation (IOL) Convention.

Section 190 of the IOL specifically protects workers regardless of the employment type, against violence and harassment.

Other countries that have already committed to the convention include Argentina, Fiji, Italy and Namibia.

Nxesi said they would now be bound by international best-practice on how to tackle the scourge of GBV in the workplace.

" We've just handed over officially the signed copy of the IOL convention 190, this will be lodged with the director general of the International Labour organisation".

The commitment towards the IOL conventions comes as the country observes 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

With the harassment of women being one of the greatest issues plaguing the workspace, Nxesi said they were hoping the convention would help address it in the long-term.

"This will go a long way in dealing with the issue of women who are vulnerable to abuse, the working women who are mostly vulnerable in terms of their high employment rate and lower pay rates when they do find work. They are often victimised in the homes. Our job here today is to ensure that violence and harassment is eliminated in the workplace".