Restaurant industry grateful SA will remain on alert level 1 for now

This comes amidst a looming fourth wave and the detection of new coronavirus variant Omicron.

CAPE TOWN - The restaurant industry said that it was grateful that South Africa would remain on alert level 1 for now.

This comes amidst a looming fourth wave and the detection of new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

This sector was among those dealt a heavy blow during the hard lockdown.

"We are certainly going to reiterate that it's time for government to change its dialogue on COVID-19 and the waves that will continue to hit us as we evolve through the pandemic. What we certainly need to do is ensure the healthcare system is sorted, ensure that hospital beds are available and that we do everything to limit further economic catastrophe," said the Restaurant Association of South Africa's Wendy Alberts.

Alberts said that the industry could not afford to take another knock.

"As an industry, we felt hardship on every single level, and we really need to ensure we work hand-in-hand with government not to have any announcements that will cause any further damage to the industry. We simply cannot afford to shut down the industry under any circumstances and we will focus firmly on working with government to limit any further economic destruction of the industry," Alberts said.

WATCH:Ramaphosa: SA stays on Level 1; increase vaccine rate; and travel bans on SA must be lifted