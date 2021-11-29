Rescue teams search for trapped NW miners after mudslide

Impala Platinum said that seven employees were working in a shaft at the Rustenburg mine over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Five mineworkers are missing following a mudslide at a platinum mine in the North West province.

There was rush of mud that trapped five of the miners.

The other two managed to escape with minor injuries.

Search and rescue teams are still searching for the missing workers.