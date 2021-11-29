Ramaphosa urges unvaccinated citizens to get jab, SA stays on level 1 lockdown

This comes amid a rapid rise in infections, the discovery of the new Omicron variant and a growing list of travel bans imposed by some countries.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will remain on lockdown alert level 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his address to the nation on Sunday night.

This comes amid a rapid rise in infections, the discovery of the new Omicron variant and a growing list of travel bans imposed by some countries.

ALSO READ:

• FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa on new variant Omicron

• SA remains on alert level 1, ramaphosa rebukes unscientific travel ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to allay fears in his address to the nation on Sunday night.

He said that over the coming days, infection rates would be monitored.

The increase in infections has for now been centred in Gauteng, although cases are also rising in other provinces.

The president also urged those who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, saying that it was the best way to fight the virus.

"Vaccines are available to anyone aged 12 and above, free of charge, at thousands of sites across the country," the president said.

At the same time, Ramaphosa condemned travel bans imposed on South Africa and called on countries with bans currently in place to urgently reverse their decisions.

But for now, as part of lockdown alert level one regulations, the sale of alcohol for onsite and offsite consumption remains permitted.

Public gatherings are restricted to 750 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors.

The wearing of masks in public places is still mandatory and failure to do so is a criminal offence.

And the curfew remains in place from 12pm to 4 am.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: SA stays on Level 1; increase vaccine rate; and travel bans on SA must be lifted