Mapisa-Nqakula commends SA for proposing initiatives to UN, WTO on COVID jabs

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has commended South Africa and India for proposing initiatives to the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations to consider waivering aspects of intellectual property rights around the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines.

She said that this will enable drug makers in poorer countries to produce effective vaccines and purchase them at reasonable prices.

Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking at the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly Plenary in Spain at the weekend.

She also addressed the issue of economic sanctions slapped on countries like Cuba and Venezuela, calling on IPU member states in particular, to desist from using sanctions as punishment for ideological and political differences.