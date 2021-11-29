Mapisa-Nqakula commends SA for proposing initiatives to UN, WTO on COVID jabs
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking at the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly Plenary in Spain at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has commended South Africa and India for proposing initiatives to the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations to consider waivering aspects of intellectual property rights around the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines.
She said that this will enable drug makers in poorer countries to produce effective vaccines and purchase them at reasonable prices.
Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking at the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly Plenary in Spain at the weekend.
She also addressed the issue of economic sanctions slapped on countries like Cuba and Venezuela, calling on IPU member states in particular, to desist from using sanctions as punishment for ideological and political differences.
Tonight the Speaker of the National Assembly will lead a SA Parliament delegation, and speak, at the inaugural meeting of the 120 member Non-Aligned Movement in Madrid, Spain. #IPU143 pic.twitter.com/hOT3NJuUx3Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) November 28, 2021
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressed the #IPU143 General Assembly currently taking place in Madrid, Spain, on contemporary challenges to democracy: Overcoming divisions and building community. IPU is an international body of world parliaments. pic.twitter.com/DbbIwgLdDkParliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) November 28, 2021