Gun Free SA weighs in on gun control issue after proposed bill delayed

Anti-gun lobbyists have been given another chance to weigh in on a proposed bill that would see personal gun ownership come to an end.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa has added its voice to calls for stricter gun controls.

Anti-gun lobbyists have been given another chance to weigh in on a proposed bill that would see personal gun ownership come to an end.

Parliament's Policing Portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act last week, allowing for more time for discussions.

"Put pressure on government to do some community consultation. The people interested in engaging in the process send us an e-mail at info@gsfsa.org.za. As an individual, you can but it would be much more powerful and effective if you can organise a community or a group of concerned individuals in your community," said Gun Free SA director, Adele Kirsten.