EFF praises SA artists for boycotting Eswatini festival, urges others to follow

The party has welcomed the act of solidarity by South African artists who boycotted the annual Luju Cultural and Food Festival held in Eswatini this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on artists in South Africa to intensify the fight for a free and democratic society in Eswatini.

The party has welcomed the act of solidarity by South African artists who boycotted the annual Luju Cultural and Food Festival held in Eswatini this weekend.

The annual event pays homage to the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and cuisine.

The EFF has applauded the act of unity displayed by the South African artist boycotting the cultural and food festival over the weekend.

The party said that there could never be a festival in times of mourning for those who had lost their lives during the unrest that lasted for months in Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

There have also been banned protests following the latest wave of pro-democracy demonstrations in the kingdom.

"The EFF salutes Sjava and Mafikizolo who withdrew from the cultural festival of Luju in Eswatini. These artists, together with the revolutionary poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, represent the true values of international solidarity with the brutalised people of Eswatini," said the party’s Godrich Gardee.

The EFF has called on all service providers who are part of the festival to withdraw from the two-day event.