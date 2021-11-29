Dirco 'disappointed' by Mauritius banning travellers from SA

The Omicron new COVID-19 variant has sent the international world in a tailspin closing its boarders to the Southern African countries by cancelling any flights associated with South Africa and some of its neighbours.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Monday said its was regrettable that Mauritius had turned its back on an African country following European countries also banning travellers from South Africa.

The sudden decision that government has labelled as a "rushed decision" has left our own citizens stranded abroad while foreigner nationals are also left confused and without transport home.

The Dirco's Clayson Monyela said it was disappointing to see African countries also closing its borders to South Africa.

“Seeing them do some of these things against a fellow African country is really disappointing. We are taking it up and we are engaging all of them and persuading them to reverse this.”

